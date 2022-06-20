The Star has reported previously that Vaulks was open to dropping down to League One from the Championship should Wednesday come calling, and it is now thought that talks are now underway.

Vaulks is not short of options as a number of clubs in the Championship and League One keep tabs on his situation, and given his experience in the second tier it would be seen as a bit of a coup should the Owls be able to get a deal done.

It’s understood that negotiations are taking place at this point in time as the 28-year-old heads into the final week of his current deal with Cardiff City, and he may well be seen as a potential replacement for Luongo given that he has – as of yet – not put pen to paper on a new contract.

Vaulks played 40 games in all competitions last season in the Championship with Cardiff, and the defensive midfield position is one that Darren Moore is looking to strengthen this summer.

It remains to be seen at this point in time whether Wednesday will win the race for Vaulks signature given the plethora of options available to him, but they’re certainly in the running after things went up a notch in their pursuit of the former Rotherham United man.

So far Wednesday have signed Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale, also as free agents, with the team returning to Middlewood Road today.