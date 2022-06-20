All contract talks at Hillsborough were put on ice going into the business end of last season, with the club eager for all of the focus to be placed on achieving a top six finish and a spot in the play-off picture, however after missing out on promotion they got to work with plans for their next attempt.

Wednesday have a lot of work to do this summer, with numerous contracts expiring at the end of June, but they have got underway in that regard with Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale both having been brought in from AFC Wimbledon at Wycombe Wanderers respectively, while Jack Hunt has signed a new deal to remain at Hillsborough.

There has been no official word on Massimo Luongo, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after they were offered new contracts, however indications are that Wildsmith and Mendez-Laing have opted against sticking around. The same may happen with Luongo.

It’s also worth noting that the 18 players remaining don’t include young players such as Ryan Galvin and David Agbontohoma due to their lack of first team experience – Moore still has a pretty small squad to be working with for next season as things stand, and will be adding more in the coming weeks.

We took a look at the contract lengths of those senior players who are contract for next season – with the Owls boss in the midst of another rebuild in S6.

1. Cameron Dawson - Summer of 2024 The Owls goalkeeper had a very strong season for Exeter City as he helped them earn promotion, and will be hoping to get a crack at being Wednesday's number one this time around.

2. David Stockdale - Thought to be summer 2023 Stockdale was brought in to bolster Wednesday's goalkeeping ranks, and he'll be pushing for a starting berth alongside Dawson as things stand.

3. Dominic Iorfa - Summer of 2023 Iorfa has had a tough couple of years on the injury front, but will be hoping to start afresh in the new season now he's recovered from his latest setback.

4. Ben Heneghan - Unknown contract length Heneghan was Wednesday's first signing of the summer, and he'll be looking to hit the ground running if given the chance at centre back. Came on board from AFC Wimbledon - like Stockdale, his contract officially starts on July 1st.