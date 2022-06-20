The 28-year-old was the first signing of the summer for the Owls, with his contract set to kick in on July 1st once his AFC Wimbledon deal comes to an end, but he admits that he couldn’t wait to get started, insisting that as soon as Wednesday showed an interest there was only one place he wanted to be going.

Speaking to The Star, the defender said, "He told me he could improve me as a player, and that’s what you want to hear. But there’s also the size of the club - as soon as I found out they were after me, I told my agent, ‘Right, that’s it, that’s where I want to go’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to Darren a good few times, and he told me about the ambitions of the club - which everyone knows - and I’m all for that. I want to win something, and I’m buzzing to be here.”

And Heneghan says that he has plenty to learn from a manager who played for as long as Moore did in his position, adding, “I’m nowhere near the finished article… So I’d love to learn as much as I can through him, and through the other players here as well. If they can bring me on as a player, then I’m more than happy with that.”

The centre back, who’s planning to relocate to Sheffield as he looks to get used to his new surroundings, was known for his typical centre back attributes at Wimbledon, but says he’s got the ability to play out of the back as well.

“It’ll be both,” he said when asked what Moore was looking for from him. “I’m never going to lose my aggression or the physical side of my game - heading, blocking, clearances and all that. But I can play as well. I’ll get the ball down, and ideally give it to my playmakers to let them do their job. As long as I keep the ball out of the net, I’m happy.”

Ben Heneghan was talking to the press after signing for Sheffield Wednesday.