Defender back in Sheffield Wednesday training after knock halted loan switch

Darren Moore said before the closure of the window that the 20-year-old could have benefitted from a loan move away from the club in order to aid his development – but he had to be taken off in the defeat against Bradford City and it became apparent that that may have stopped it from happening.

Speaking to the media after the deadline last week, the Owls boss said that he was unsure how long he faced out, but in a video released by the club on Thursday afternoon he was shown back in training with his teammates at senior level.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore said of Agbontohoma last week, “David picked up a little knock the other night in the cup match, so we’re assessing him…

“He picked up a little thigh - possibly a strain - but we don’t know the severity of it. We’re just settling it down at the moment, I’m not sure on the length of it - the doctor just wants to give it a few more days before we can say about the length of time off.”

There is still a chance that, once he is fully fit again, Agbontohoma could be sent out on loan to the National League – who don’t have a transfer window – but only time will tell on that front as Moore assesses what is the best option for the next steps in his development.