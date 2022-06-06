A prompt return to Middlewood Road this season due to the early start of the season means that the players will have around six weeks off on the back of the 2021/22 campaign, with several using the time to make sure that their bodies are completely recovered.

Wednesday ended the season with substantially less injuries than they had at various points during it, and Darren Moore looks set to have a clean bill of health when they return on June 20th for the start of preseason.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while they’re away, the players have been given work to do in order to make sure they’re able to hit the ground running later this month, with programmes being set up for them in the build-up to the 2022/23 season.

The club said on their official website, “The squad are currently away from the club for their summer breaks, all with specific fitness programmes to follow before returning to S6.”

At this point in time it has not been confirmed whether – like over the last two summers – Wednesday will remain inside the UK for their preseason camp or head overseas, but Moore did say recently that plans were in place and would be revealed ‘real shortly’.

Wednesday’s fixtures for the upcoming campaign will be released on June 23rd, a few days after their return to training, and fans of the club will be hoping that there are at least a few new faces through the door by the time that date rolls around.