Fusire had a strong 2021/22 season as he continued his progression up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, playing a big part in the club’s FA Youth Cup run down the right-hand side of Andy Holdsworth’s side.

The teenager, who has played as a right back and right wing back, was rewarded for his form with a stint in the U23s towards the end of the season as well – getting his first goal at that level in the 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in April.

Like Bailey Cadamarteri earlier last month, Fusire turning 17 opens the door for the Owls to offer him his first pro deal at Middlewood Road – something that they were not allowed to do whilst he was still 16.

At this point in time there has been no indication that talks have gotten underway about a deal for Fusire, however he’s due to start the second year of his scholarship at Wednesday in 2022/23 as he looks to try and keep up his progression at the club in order to kick on further following his solid campaign in the previous campaign.

Of last year’s U18s, Jack Hall and Leojo Davidson already have professional deals, while Cadamarteri is in talks at present as the club look to tie him down on a longer-term contract.

Holdsworth will remain in charge of the U18s in 2022/23, with Neil Thompson embarking on his first full season in charge of the U23s.