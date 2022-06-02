Sheffield Wednesday starlet receives international call-up after exciting few months

The 16-year-old goalkeeper is highly-rated at Middlewood Road, and has already spent some time training with Darren Moore and his first team at Wednesday – with Adriano Basso putting him through his paces at senior level in recent months.

Charles is no stranger to the Northern Irish youth setup, however it is his first time stepping up into the U19s as they prepare for two games against Malta next week.

The club confirmed his call-up on their official website, saying, “Young Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles has been called up for international duty with Northern Ireland U19s.

“The shot-stopper will travel to Malta with his teammates for back-to-back fixtures against the island nation on Wednesday 8 and Friday 10 June.

“Charles began his scholarship with Wednesday in July last year and has featured regularly for the Owls’ U18s.

“The 16-year-old, who enjoyed stints training with the Wednesday first team last campaign, has previously represented Northern Ireland in the U17 age group.”

Pierce Charles has been climbing up through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday. (via @pierce_charles on Instagram)

Charles, who joined the Owls aged 15, has previously played for Manchester City’s academy, and has represented the English youth team in the past as well.