Wednesday fell short in 2021/22 as they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the play-offs by Sunderland, however will be looking to try and avoid that lottery altogether in the campaign ahead.

Moore, who has plenty of experience in the third-tier, knows they need to be better – and says it’s going to be another tough one in 2022/23.

Speaking to the club, the Owls boss said, “League One has respect for nobody, it’s a demanding and challenging division and there’s lots of variation in terms of how teams set up and play… When you look at the top teams from last season, we all have different styles and there’s no right or wrong way for success in this league.

“Last season, there were eight former Premier League teams in the division, it shows the stature of clubs in League One. But reputations hold no bearing, you have to perform. Only three can get promoted and there’s no God-given right for the former Premier League clubs to succeed.

“It’s a very entertaining league and you only had to see our fixtures against Sunderland in terms of the national interest surrounding those matches. It bodes well for another exciting and tough campaign, and we need to be prepared.”

Wednesday are due back at Middlewood Road on June 20th, a few days before the fixtures are released on the 23rd.