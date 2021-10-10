‘Why not?’ – Verdict given after Joe Wildsmith’s vital clean sheet for Sheffield Wednesday

Neither goalkeeper was particularly busy in the encounter at Hillsborough on Saturday as Sheffield Wednesday ran out as 1-0 winners in S6, but Wildsmith pulled off a big save during the game and also made a couple of big punches as they held onto the lead.

Wildsmith started in the Papa John’s Trophy win over Mansfield Town and again against the Trotters due to Bailey Peacock-Farrell being away on international duty, and he did his chances of keeping his place for Wimbledon no harm at all with a solid performance.

When asked if Wildsmith had staked his claim to maintain his position when Peacock-Farrell returns next week, Moore said, “Yeah, why not? Joe’s done superb in the cup match and here today… I thought his decision-making at the end, to come and punch to relieve the pressure, was really good. It relieved things for the team, and I thought his decision-making was good.

“He’s come in and had the two games, and I was pleased for him to have the cup match on Tuesday - I thought he was clean, and today his decision-making was good and he pulled off a wonderful save that was excellent.

“It was a clean sheet, so happy days. We’ll see how it goes in the week, and we’ll look at the situation for the next game.”

Wednesday face Wimbledon next Saturday at 3pm.