News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Wednesday star wins club award as he closes in on remarkable achievement

Liam Palmer’s efforts for Sheffield Wednesday have certainly not gone unnoticed…

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

The lifelong Owl has played in numerous positions this season, and had managed to excel in practically all of them as he continues to prove why he’s one of the most important cogs in Darren Moore’s Wednesday machine.

As things stand he is the only player in the team to have played 3,000+ minutes across all competitions for the club this season, and in the biggest turn-up for the books he is also the joint fourth top scorer in Owls colours in 2022/23 as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday delighted to have duo back after injury nightmare
Most Popular

His goal against Charlton Athletic was the cherry on top for an excellent February, and not only made it so he’s scored more league goals this season than in the rest of his career combined, but also saw Wednesday go three points clear at the top of League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans showed their love for the local lad as they overwhelmingly chose him as their latest Player of the Month, beating George Byers (13%) and fellow academy graduate, Cameron Dawson (12%) to the gong.

March, meanwhile, could prove to be another big month for ‘Palms’ as he approaches the club’s top 15 all-time appearance-makers, with five more appearances seeing him overtake the great Tom McAnearney (382) and Ron Springett (384).

The last player to achieve that impressive feat was former goalkeeper, Kevin Pressman (478), but Springett will be the last player that Palmer can catch this season as he draws ever-closer to the club’s top 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam Palmer celebrating his winner for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton Athletic. (Steve Ellis)
Liam Palmer celebrating his winner for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton Athletic. (Steve Ellis)
Liam Palmer celebrating his winner for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton Athletic. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Owls injury latest ahead of Peterborough test after Reece James missed out

Darren MooreLiam PalmerLeague OneCharlton Athletic