Liam Palmer’s efforts for Sheffield Wednesday have certainly not gone unnoticed…

The lifelong Owl has played in numerous positions this season, and had managed to excel in practically all of them as he continues to prove why he’s one of the most important cogs in Darren Moore’s Wednesday machine.

As things stand he is the only player in the team to have played 3,000+ minutes across all competitions for the club this season, and in the biggest turn-up for the books he is also the joint fourth top scorer in Owls colours in 2022/23 as well.

His goal against Charlton Athletic was the cherry on top for an excellent February, and not only made it so he’s scored more league goals this season than in the rest of his career combined, but also saw Wednesday go three points clear at the top of League One.

Fans showed their love for the local lad as they overwhelmingly chose him as their latest Player of the Month, beating George Byers (13%) and fellow academy graduate, Cameron Dawson (12%) to the gong.

March, meanwhile, could prove to be another big month for ‘Palms’ as he approaches the club’s top 15 all-time appearance-makers, with five more appearances seeing him overtake the great Tom McAnearney (382) and Ron Springett (384).

The last player to achieve that impressive feat was former goalkeeper, Kevin Pressman (478), but Springett will be the last player that Palmer can catch this season as he draws ever-closer to the club’s top 10.

