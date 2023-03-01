Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s have been a bit short up top this season after two of their strikers endured a difficult campaign.

Luke Cook, 20, had the dream start to life at Hillsborough, joining alongside Adam Alimi-Adetoro before making his senior debut just a few days, but then was dealt a blow after being stretchered off in an U21s game – an injury that saw him miss out on months of action.

Things didn’t go much better for young Sam Durrant, who turned 21 this week, with the former Liverpool youngster injuring his groin twice in succession and consequently missing six months of the season.

Both youngsters are now back playing though as the 2022/23 campaign comes to an end, and they’ll be hoping to finish on a high as preparations begin for next season.

Wednesday U21 manager, Neil Thompson, says that the pair are delighted to be playing again – and they’ll be keen to get a few goals to their name in the remaining eight matches.

When asked if he was pleased to have them part of the side again, ‘Thommo’ replied, “Yeah…Both had not just one but a couple of injuries, and they’re still working their way back fitness-wise. Cooky had 45 minutes, and we changed the system in the second half so he had to come off - and Sam got another 60/70 minutes in.

“It’s great to have them back, and they’re just pleased to be back playing again. Touch wood it’s a clean bill of health.”

Luke Cook had been sidelined for some time at Sheffield Wednesday - but is now back playing. (Steve Ellis)