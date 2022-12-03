The 29-year-old centre back had become a key figure in the heart of the Owls’ defence, but was hit with a horror injury blow in October when he injured his ACL against Lincoln City, an injury that required surgery.

Now, having waited for his knee to settle down, it has been confirmed that the defender’s operation went well – and Darren Moore says that it’s now time for the work to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the media, “He had it done today (Friday) and it was successful - which is brilliant. For Ben now, the road to recovery is clear. All has gone really well, we had the message that he has had it done this morning… I will phone him tonight when I get to the hotel and see how he is.”

Moore went on to add, “It is a long road ahead but I think for Ben mentally now, because he’s had it done, the road to recovery has started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll get the best support, the best treatment and he’ll recover. With those types of operations now you can make a full recovery from them and that’s what we expect from Ben.”

Heneghan will be out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, but his target will now be to get back for preseason next year – and he’ll be hoping that the Owls are preparing for their first season back in the Championship if all goes to plan for the remainder of the current season.

Advertisement Hide Ad