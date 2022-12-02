Details revealed for Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United – odd kick off time explained

The Owls were drawn against Eddie Howe’s Premier League outfit in the third round of the competition after seeing off Mansfield Town over the weekend, and it has now been confirmed that the game has been chosen by the BBC as a televised game.

Wednesday and Newcastle will face off on the evening of January 7th – a Saturday – as the hosts look to try and spring a cup upset against a high-flying and in-form top-flight team.

The news of the game being chosen for TV was confirmed on the club’s official website, with a statement reading, “ The Owls’ Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Newcastle has been selected for live television coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer… The game will be played on Saturday 7 January, with a 6:00pm kick-off at Hillsborough. Ticket prices for the Owls v the Magpies will be confirmed in due course.”

Wednesday haven’t faced the Magpies since April 2017 when they picked up a 2-1 home win in the Championship - and the Owls have actually won all three of their most recent meetings.

You have to go back to 2000 to find the last win for Newcastle at Hillsborough, however that was in the same season that they famously won 8-0 at St. James’ Park.

The last clash between the two in the FA Cup was back in 1981 - which was won 2-1 by the team in black and white.

