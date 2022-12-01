The teenager was a key figure in the heart of the Owls midfield as they faced Barnsley in the FA Youth Cup this week, but was forced off at half time with the score at 1-0 following a nasty collision in the box.

Wednesday went on to win the game via a penalty shootout, but manager, Andy Holdsworth, admitted that they were a bit ‘disjointed’ following the forced substitution – and explained why the youngster had to come off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls U18s boss said, “Taf got a knee to the head, and he was a little bit dizzy – very dizzy in fact… He didn’t really know where he was, so we took him off the pitch as a precaution. He’s resting for a few days now, and we’ll see how he is a week on Tuesday when the concussion protocols kick in.

“We felt it disjointed us a little bit, we dominated large parts of the first half and then the game flipped after half time and they scored. They had the better of the second half – it was a game of two halves – but it fizzled out and I think both teams were kind of waiting for penalties by the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierce Charles saved two penalties to secure a spot in the fourth round, with Cian Flannery, Devlan Moses and Sean Fusire scoring their spot kicks at the Kop end.

Advertisement Hide Ad