The Owls had to work hard to break through the Shrimps’ backline earlier in the week on the way to their big 3-0 win, but got the job done in the end thanks to goals from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith as they returned to winning ways on the road. It made it back-to-back away victories for the first time since February.

Wednesday return to action on Saturday afternoon as they play host to table-topping Ipswich Town, and though it was a battle at Mazuma Stadium a few days ago the Owls are expected to have everybody available on Tuesday available again this coming weekend.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore confirmed that Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran would still be out ‘longer term’, but once more spoke of the progress that was being made by Ben Heneghan after his injury.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked for an injury update, Moore explained, "The one we’re pleased with is that Ben Heneghan is making wonderful, good progress. The other two, Akin and Dennis, are obviously longer term ones.

“We had one or two scrapes and bruises the other night from Morecambe, but no more than we anticipated coming out of the game. It’s what you expect.

“So hopefully tomorrow, all being well, we’ll see what shape the group is in and then go from there.”

Sheffield Wednesday could now have Ben Heneghan back in the near future.

Famewo picked up his injury in the win over MK Dons early in the season, while Adeniran sustained his during the trouncing of Forest Green Rovers – while the pair aren’t expected back any time soon, it is thought that they should be back playing before the end of the year at the latest as things stand.