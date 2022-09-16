James has played six games for the Owls in all competitions this season, already in a couple of different positions, however had a bit of a setback on his first start when he was shown a red card in the first half against Peterborough.

The 28-year-old joined Wednesday on loan from Blackpool over the summer as Moore sought to bolster his options on the left-hand side, and already he’s played left back, left wingback and left centre back at various points in his start to life in Owls colours – and he admits that having the trust of the manager is something that he’s grateful for.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s a trust there,” he told The Star. “As a player I just want to play, wherever that may be. Naturally my position is a left back - or centre midfield - but I’m happy to do a job for the team and try as hard as I can to perform. It’s a team game and you have to be ready to fill in.”

And it would appear that that trust was something that was a big drawcard for the former Manchester United youngster, though the club’s history – and fanbase – also played a part.

He went on to say, “I think when the initial interest was there, the gaffer was a big pull to come. I’d play for him before and knew what he was about - and obviously the size of the club.

“It’s an unbelievable club to play for. It doesn’t belong in this division, and you see that game after game with the support that we’ve got. It’s incredible, and I think it’s something that any player would love to be part of.

Reece James has enjoyed his start to life at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s massive, the fans are there backing you right the way through, even when we were drawing 0-0 you see how much it means. And that drives you on. You want to do your best for them.”