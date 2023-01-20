Sheffield Wednesday are nursing a few injuries at present, and Darren Moore has given an update on George Byers, Reece James and captain, Barry Bannan.

The Owls lost both George Byers and Reece James to injuries in the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, still have Barry Bannan and Michael Ihiekwe out, and saw Ben Heneghan ruled out for the season last year – but they’re starting to get people back in contention again.

It’s good news with regards to Byers after he just required a few stitches in his foot, meaning he shouldn’t be out ‘too long’, and Bannan is nearing a return himself, however the prognosis isn’t great on James, who faces a bit of time sidelined with an ankle injury.

Speaking to the media about their latest couple of injury setbacks, Moore said, “George is 50/50, we don’t expect him to be out too long. It all depends with George’s discomfort - it was a kick on the foot, with bruising, so it’s about reducing that bruising and waiting until he’s happy putting his weight on it. That’ll be down to the player.

“With Reece James, he’s going to be out for a few weeks. He’s sustained a bit of ankle ligament damage, so he’ll be a few weeks. We can’t really judge it yet because it’s too early to give a timescale - so for now I’ll have to use the term ‘weeks’.”

There’s good news on Bannan, though, with the Owls skipper back out on the grass and starting to undergo group work once again. Moore is delighted to have him amongst the team once more.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long,” he explained. “It’s great to have him back out there, and he’s just completing the necessary volume that we want to get through him. It’s nice to have him back, and have his enthusiasm back on the pitch again.”

George Byers was stretchered off for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe Wanderers, as was Reece James. (Steve Ellis)

With those injuries in mind, as well as the continued work of Ihiekwe behind the scenes, Moore will be monitoring the current transfer market, and has admitted that he wants to end the window in a stronger position than when they started it.