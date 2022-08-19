Mark McGuinness 'couldn't turn down' Sheffield Wednesday - and now he's gunning for the League One title
Sheffield Wednesday’s latest signing, Mark McGuinness, has lofty ambitions at the club following his loan move from Cardiff City.
It was confirmed on Thursday that the Owls’ had snapped up the 21-year-old defender on a season-long loan, with the former Arsenal youngster coming on board to help bolster Darren Moore’s backline after Akin Famewo’s long-term injury.
And McGuinness isn’t in Sheffield just to make up numbers – he wants the league title.
Speaking about his move to S6, Wednesday latest signing said, “I’m very pleased… It’s something I’ve been looking forward to ever since I heard there was interest - so I’m looking forward to getting cracking on.
“I had a good season last season, and I just want to keep on playing games and developing. So when a club like Sheffield Wednesday comes along and gives me that opportunity then I couldn’t turn it down.
“It’s a huge club with a lot of pedigree, so for me it was a no-brainer in terms of getting great experience, in a great city, and under a good manager as well.
“Another selling point was the ambition, trying to get promotion, try and win the league - it’s something that drew me to the club.”
And what does he think he’ll bring to the club?
“My job is defending first and foremost,” he added. “But I like getting on the ball, I like heading, and I like to think that I’m a threat in both boxes as well.”
McGuinness could well make his Owls debut this weekend against Bolton, and he confirmed that he’s ready to go straight away if called upon.