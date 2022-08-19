Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed on Thursday that the Owls’ had snapped up the 21-year-old defender on a season-long loan, with the former Arsenal youngster coming on board to help bolster Darren Moore’s backline after Akin Famewo’s long-term injury.

And McGuinness isn’t in Sheffield just to make up numbers – he wants the league title.

Speaking about his move to S6, Wednesday latest signing said, “I’m very pleased… It’s something I’ve been looking forward to ever since I heard there was interest - so I’m looking forward to getting cracking on.

“I had a good season last season, and I just want to keep on playing games and developing. So when a club like Sheffield Wednesday comes along and gives me that opportunity then I couldn’t turn it down.

“It’s a huge club with a lot of pedigree, so for me it was a no-brainer in terms of getting great experience, in a great city, and under a good manager as well.

“Another selling point was the ambition, trying to get promotion, try and win the league - it’s something that drew me to the club.”

Mark McGuinness has big ambitions at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

And what does he think he’ll bring to the club?

“My job is defending first and foremost,” he added. “But I like getting on the ball, I like heading, and I like to think that I’m a threat in both boxes as well.”