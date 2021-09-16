Sheffield Wednesday star named best in League One in FIFA 22 player ratings

The Wednesday skipper is undoubtedly among the best players in the English third tier after committing his future to the Owls on a long-term basis, and now EA Sports have announced that he’s officially top of the pile in terms of their ratings for the upcoming game.

FIFA 22, which comes out next month, will once again be amongst the biggest gaming launches of the year, and fans will be looking forward to seeing how their club’s players are rated in comparison to their counterparts.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed that Bannan was given the highest overall rating in the division, with 73, and he’s also got the best passing stats in the league with 75… Meanwhile, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is also among the highest rated players with an overall score of 72 (including 77 reflexes), and Iorfa comes in at 70 overall with 70 defending and 81 pace.

Elsewhere, in League Two, it was revealed that Owls loanee, Cameron Dawson, is the joint-highest rated player in the game with an overall rating of 66 this season.

It remains to be seen how the rest of the Wednesday squad will be ranked in the game when it does come out in a couple of weeks’ time, but ‘Baz’ will no doubt have smiled when he saw the news this morning that his place among the league’s elite has been given the EA Sports mark of approval ahead of time.