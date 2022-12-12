Sheffield Wednesday star named amongst League One’s best by EFL but misses out elsewhere

Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness continues to shine for the club - and now he’s received plaudits on a national level once again.

McGuinness has been a key figure for the Owls since arriving on loan from Cardiff City in the summer, and he’s become one of the first names on Darren Moore’s teamsheet with a string of fine performances in Wednesday colours.

Though Saturday didn’t see him pick up another clean sheet, the 21-year-old really played his part as the side extended their unbeaten run to nine matches, and it’s been confirmed that his showing has earned him a place in the latest League One Team of the Week.

The centre back made it in alongside Bobby Thomas and Ryan Tafazolli in a back three in this week’s bit of recognition on the back of the 1-1 draw, with his aerials won (7), clearances (6), interceptions (3) and touches (80) not being topped by any other player on the pitch.

Meanwhile, he also came close to landing the PFA’s Player of the Month award for November, but was beaten to it by Derby County’s Louie Sibley.

McGuinness and David Stockdale both picked up 17% of the votes each, while Sibley’s 23% was enough for him to take the crown this time around.

Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they play host to Oxford United in their return to Hillsborough, and they’ll be eager to make it 10 games unbeaten by beating the U’s and potentially even heading to the top of the table if other results go their way.

