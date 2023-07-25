Sheffield Wednesday confirm tribute after ‘one of the darkest days’ in Owls history

There will be a minute’s applause before Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Doncaster Rovers tonight in memory of Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams.

July 24th saw the Owls lose two of the most popular members of the family after it was confirmed that both Francis and Bart-Williams had sadly passed away, leaving supporters in mourning as they remembered some of the club’s best days in their modern history.

Both were key figures in the early 90s for Wednesday, Francis as a player/manager and Bart-Williams as a fresh-faced youngster who the club had snapped up from Leyton Orient.

The club said in two statements that they were ‘deeply saddened’ at the passing of their former players, going on to say in the second, “Bart-Williams’ untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history... Our thoughts are with Chris’ and Trevor’s families and friends at this devastating time.”