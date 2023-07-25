News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday confirm tribute after ‘one of the darkest days’ in Owls history

There will be a minute’s applause before Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Doncaster Rovers tonight in memory of Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

July 24th saw the Owls lose two of the most popular members of the family after it was confirmed that both Francis and Bart-Williams had sadly passed away, leaving supporters in mourning as they remembered some of the club’s best days in their modern history.

Both were key figures in the early 90s for Wednesday, Francis as a player/manager and Bart-Williams as a fresh-faced youngster who the club had snapped up from Leyton Orient.

The club said in two statements that they were ‘deeply saddened’ at the passing of their former players, going on to say in the second, “Bart-Williams’ untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history... Our thoughts are with Chris’ and Trevor’s families and friends at this devastating time.”

It has now been confirmed that the two will be commemorated by a minute’s applause and black armbands in this evening’s friendly against Rovers, whom the Owls are facing in their penultimate preseason friendly before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

