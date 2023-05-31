Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Season, and lifelong Owl, Liam Palmer, has hailed the impressive turnout outside the town hall on Wednesday.

Darren Moore and his players enjoyed a victory parade in the city centre on the back of their win over Barnsley at Wembley on Monday, with thousands lining the streets to pay tribute to the side that secured their spot in next season’s Championship.

Palmer has been an almost ever-present throughout the course of the campaign in League One, having arguably his best season in the club’s colours, and he thinks that finishing off the celebrations with their supporters is the ‘perfect end to what’s been a perfect season’.

Speaking to The Star from inside the venue before heading out onto the balcony, ‘Palms’ said, “It’s incredible, seeing what is out there from on that balcony, it’s amazing - it’s what you strive for as players, to enjoy these moments with the loyal fans. And having our friends and families here is special, they sacrifice a lot for us in terms of time, dealing with the bad moods when we come home and haven’t won. It’s a perfect end to what’s been a perfect season.

“It was fantastic on the bus coming in as well, on the bus catching people’s phones and hearing the giants. It’s so nice to get the chance to interact and enjoy it with the people.

“When things are on a downward slope and things aren’t going so well, it makes all these moments even better. It really makes you appreciate when things go well - like the chairman says, promotions don’t come about every year so it’s just amazing to get it over the line. It’s been really deserved - I’m delighted for everyone.”

Palmer’s Wednesday contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, however he confirmed at Wembley that an extension clause had been triggered that would see him stick around, and next season he’ll be able to climb even further up the club’s list of top appearance-makers after entering the top 15 earlier on in the 2022/23 season.