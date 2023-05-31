Have Sheffield Wednesday just unveiled their new shirt and sponsor?

Sheffield Wednesday’s victory parade is underway in the city centre, and they may be using it to announce their new shirt and kit sponsor.

The Owls sealed promotion on Monday by beating Barnsley at Wembley, meaning that they’ll be in the Championship under Darren Moore in 2023/24 following what has been a very successful campaign.

Following their win it was confirmed that they’d be taking an open top bus around the centre of town and towards the town hall for a civic reception - and eagle-eyed fans will have noticed something interesting about what they were wearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s been no confirmation of it, so for now it’s pure speculation, but Wednesday’s players were donning a fresh Macron shirt that also featured what may well be a new sponsor as well.

The famous blue and white stripes are joined by a hint of gold on the jersey, whilst sporting ‘EyUp’ on the front - maybe a hint of who next season’s sponsor could be.

For some background on the organisation, their website’s description describes them as follows. “EyUp Skills is proud to bring its Full Stack Coding Academy to the North of England. The course will teach you all you need to land your first job as a software developer – in just 16 weeks.