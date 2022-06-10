Sheffield Wednesday star given national recognition with another season gong

The 32-year-old was left devastated as the Owls missed out on promotion back to the second tier via the play-offs in the season just gone, but his personal contribution of 21 goals and assists was a career best for the Scot.

Now, in what is set to be his final bit of recognition for the previous campaign, he has been named alongside 10 others in the PFA’s Team of the Year for the division – taking his place alongside the likes of Scott Twine, Gavin Bazunu and Cameron Brannagan.

The full PFA League One Team of the Year:

Gavin Bazunu, Harry Darling, Jack Whatmough, Michael Ihiekwe, Ricardo Santos, Cameron Brannagan, Scott Twine, Barry Bannan, Cole Stockton, Will Keane, Ross Stewart

Prior to this latest recognition Bannan had already been voted as the club’s Player of the Year, London Owls Player of the Year, our Sheffield Star Player of the Year as well as the Owls’ Community Champion.

Bannan’s long-range effort against MK Dons, meanwhile, was named as the EFL Goal of the Season award, and he was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season – missing out on the EFL’s Player of the Season award to Twine after being nominated in the top three players.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan is in the PFA's League One Team of the Year.