The Owls will be doing bits of renovation to their stadium in the next couple of months before the new season gets underway, with work on the pitch already happening as they fix it up in time for July.

Work is also ongoing at their Middlewood Road training ground as the pitches there are given a freshen up, and Dejphon Chansiri says they the stadium itself will have some work done over the summer as well.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if improvements to the ground would be made before the new season began, Chansiri explained that the one change in particular was being worked on, but that other bits would be happening as well.

Speaking to The Star he said, “After the season we do a lot of maintenance on the stadium, we do that every year. After the season is the main time we get to do it….

“We will have new pitches at the stadium and training ground and for next season I can tell you that we’re going to have new floodlights at the stadium which will be a big improvement.

“Within the season we do what we can, for example a significant amount of investment has been made this season into new ticketing and tilling systems which helps us run far more efficiently as a club. This has also made the experience for the fans better. We do what we can when we can.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be getting new floodlights installed over the summer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Wednesday's work relaying the pitch this summer will be watched keenly after the spell midway through the 2021/22 campaign where it caused them so many problems and led to postponements, and they’ll be hoping that they won’t have any further issues later this year if - or when – inclement weather rolls around in Sheffield once again.