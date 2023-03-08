News you can trust since 1887
Barry Bannan praised as ‘intelligent’ and ‘vital’ as Sheffield Wednesday make title push

Darren Moore has heaped praise on his captain, Barry Bannan, saying that he’s a huge asset to have at his disposal.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

Bannan put in a tremendous second half performance against Peterborough United over the weekend as they picked up a 1-0 victory that has kept them top of League One at this point in time, and it was the skipper’s throughball that set Jaden Brown free in the build-up for the winner.

The 33-year-old is just nine games away from hitting a remarkable 350 matches in Wednesday colours, and is also 15 goals or assists away from hitting 100 goal contributions – at least one of them should be achieved before this season is out.

Having given so much to the club when he could’ve found greener pastures elsewhere, the Scot is loved at Hillsborough – and his manager is certainly of his admirers as well.

Speaking about his skipper, Moore said, "Baz is really effective at this level in terms of how he sees the game and the pictures he sees. He's intelligent enough to recognise the tempo of the match. He's a vital player for us, in and out of possession.

“What about his run back to spoil the breakaway by Peterborough? It was fantastic, and he's done it numerous times for us this season. It just goes to show you it's not just about the backline players, that solidness goes right through the team."

Bannan is set to play his 342nd game for Wednesday on Saturday afternoon against Portsmouth at Fratton Park in their latest attempt to push on at the top of the table.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United is tackled by Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday. (Joe Dent/JMP)
