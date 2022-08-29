Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported earlier this month that the Owls were keen on snapping up the highly-rated 19-year-old to bolster their attacking options for the 2022/23 campaign, and now it has been confirmed that he has indeed made the switch to Hillsborough for the length of the season.

Wednesday confirmed the news on their official website, while his parent club also wished him all the best for the campaign as they hope to see him develop before returning next season.

It’s thought that the talented teenager is eligible to potentially make his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow night as the Owls take on Bradford City in their opening game of the tournament, however it remains to be seen if he will be selected for the tie or not.

Mighten was on the bench for Forest in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League over the weekend, but didn’t make it off the bench. He has, however, already made his debut in the top-flight having come on for the last few minutes of their loss against Newcastle United.

The attacker – who has played 66 times in all competitions for Forest – has spent the bulk of his young career playing as either a left or right winger, however has been utilised down the middle on occasion as well.

He will wear the number 45 for Wednesday whenever he is given the chance to make his debut.