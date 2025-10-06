Sheffield Wednesday have been officially served yet another EFL registration embargo after their continued failure to pay players for the month of September.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are in unprecedented territory and are currently bound by sanctions handed down for six different failings as the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri continues to spiral. The club are in breach of EFL Regulation 16.21.8 - Future Financial Information, P&S Rule 2.10.3 - Secure Funding, Regulation 17.3 - HMRC Reporting, Regulation 52.2.5 - Amounts due to another club, Article 48.1 - Football Creditors and now Regulation 54.5 - Non-payment to Players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was revealed last week that Wednesday players had been told they weren’t to expect the payment of their wages on the scheduled payday of September 30, while other employees of the club were given a reduced payment of just £1,000. Financial issues have hung over the club for the last seven months and five of those months have seen failures to fulfil their financial obligations to its workforce.

Getty Images

As of Monday afternoon, The Star understands the payment issues of September remain and that no timescale has yet been given to employees with regard to likely payment. Apologetic correspondence sent to staff from within the club advised that further information would be given when it was presented to them.

The latest embargo comes as no surprise given the public nature of the late payment of players, but does serve as another reminder of the struggles Wednesday find themselves in under Chansiri. As has been the case for several weeks, The Star is not aware of any significant progress in the selling of the club to a more suitable owner.

The delay on the embargo is due to the timing of payday, with a grace period given to clubs on the reporting of incidents of late payment and a lay period in which the EFL officially report embargoes. Weekend days are not counted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six embargoes sit alongside an EFL fee restriction sanction that will prevent the purchasing of new players on transfer deals of fee-paying loan deals until the end of the winter transfer window in 2027. A points deduction is likely and proceedings for the appealed-against charges brought to Sheffield Wednesday and Chansiri himself are ongoing - with no firm timescale on an outcome known.

On Saturday Owls supporters took to the field in protest against the continued ownership of the Thai. A boycott of the purchasing of club items remains and further protest action is planned beyond the current international break.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Latest Sheffield Wednesday timescale for Di'Shon Bernard and Pierce Charles as one Owl hits setback