Sheffield Wednesday will be without two of their most important players for weeks yet, with one other returnee having suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The Owls are in need of numbers having battled through the early stages of the campaign with a threadbare squad. Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Coventry City ended a run of three matches unbeaten, with limited options for rotation leading Henrik Pedersen to name an unchanged side from a gruelling midweek draw at Birmingham City.

An injury list containing five first team players has only served to deepen their issues. No players are expected back into contention on the other side of the current international break, though there are hopes the likes of Olaf Kobacki and Nathaniel Chalobah will be able to step up their progress in the next fortnight. Midfielder Chalobah suffered a setback in his recovery but is hoping to push on.

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah has been missing since the opening day of the season. | Getty Images

Star goalkeeper Pierce Charles has been out since late August and undertook shoulder surgery but is still weeks away from a return, while influential defender Di’Shon Bernard remains on a similar timescale on his rehabilitation from a knee injury that has kept him out since March.

Manager Henrik Pedersen told The Star: “Dish is going really well but it is still the same, looking at November or December. Pierce will be November or December, Olaf will maybe be after the international break that he is able to get back into the training.

“Nate had a little step back but I think after the national team break he will be able to make a step forwards. They are all working fantastic, so we are looking forward to having them back in with us.”

Young left-back Reece Johnson joined the senior ranks this season following the enforced summer exodus of players and has been out since sustaining a badly cut foot in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town last month. It was initially hoped he would be back in contention within three weeks but he has still found things too painful to step back into training. It is hoped he will be able to do so during the break.

Fellow youngster Bruno Fernandes has been out since mid-August after sustaining a nasty blow in a poorly timed tackle but is expected back in the coming weeks after initial concerns over the scale of his injury proved to be overcooked. Gui Siqueira featured in the Owls’ Carabao Cup run to good impact but will miss the remainder of the season having suffered an Achilles injury in an under-21s run-out last month.