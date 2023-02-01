Sheffield Wednesday may have had a quiet transfer window, but the same can’t be said for their fellow promotion-chasers in League One.

The Owls snapped up Aden Flint on loan from Stoke City as their only signing in January, with the experienced centre back coming in as a direct replacement for Mark McGuinness after he was recalled by Cardiff City.

But while Darren Moore brought in only one fresh face, many of their rivals were getting busy with plenty of new arrivals – Ipswich Town especially so as they reportedly spent two seven-figure sums to bring in Nathan Broadhead and Harry Clarke among others.

Derby County were similar to Wednesday with a subdued window, while Bolton Wanderers are throwing the kitchen sink at their hopes of promotion by bringing in players from teams such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Southampton.

We took a look at what League One’s top six got up to over the last few weeks, with many new players joining the fight for supremacy at the top end of the second tier table...

Plymouth Argyle

In: Ben Waine (Wellington Phoenix), Saxon Earley (Norwich City) Callum Wright (Blackpool) Jay Matete (Sunderland), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa)

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst signed for Ipswich Town on loan in January. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Out: Morgan Whittaker (Swansea City)

Sheffield Wednesday

In: Aden Flint (Stoke City)

Out: Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest)

Ipswich Town

In: George Hirst (Leicester City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Massimo Luongo (Middlesbrough), Harry Clarke (Arsenal)

Out: Corrie Ndaba (Fleetwood Town)

Derby County

In: Tony Springett (Norwich City), Luke McGee (Forest Green)

Out: None

Bolton Wanderers

In: Randell Williams (Hull City), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton), Shola Shoretire (Manchester United), Cameron Jerome (Luton Town), Victor Adeboyejo (Burton Albion), Luke Mbete (Manchester City)

Out: Amadou Bakayoko (Forest Green), Dapo Afolayan (St Pauli), Kieran Sadlier (Leyton Orient), Will Aimson (Exeter City)

Barnsley

In: Max Watters (Cardiff City), Bobby Thomas (Burnley), Barry Cotter (Shamrock Rovers), Harry Isted (Luton Town)

Out: Jasper Moon (Burton Albion), Will Hondermarck (Northampton Town), Jack Walton (Luton Town)

This weekend will see the Owls take on Plymouth knowing that a victory would take them top of League One, while third-placed Ipswich travel to Cambridge United in their first game since the window closed.

