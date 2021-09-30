Moore has had a busy few months in terms of the setup at Wednesday following somewhat of an overhaul in the summer, with changes coming both in terms of playing personnel but also with regards to his technical team.

Adriano Basso was brought in to take over the role as goalkeeper coach and Simon Ireland came in as a first team coach, however the search has been on for somebody to take on a role similar to the one that was vacated by Tony Strudwick when he left to join Arsenal’s academy.

Now, after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Doncaster Rovers, The Star understands that that Rob Lee could well be in the running for a role at S6 – with Moore having worked closely with the ex-Rovers Head of Sports Science during their time together at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Moore has so far put together a technical team that he thinks is capable of helping guide Wednesday back up out of League One, however it does sound like he’s looking to add more new faces in the near future if possible.

The Wednesday boss’ current core setup consists of his assistant, Jamie Smith, as well as Ireland, Basso and Neil Thompson, while Wayne Jacobs has also been helping out along the way at various points of the season so far.

Rovers wished Lee well in a statement today as they announced his successor, Paul Green.