Sheffield Wednesday confirm mark of respect for Saturday’s Oxford United game

Ashurst took over at Hillsborough in the 1970s and was in charge for over 100 games during his spell, bringing Toms with him to try and take the team forward in what was a difficult period for the club.

After wearing black armbands in honour of those that were tragically murdered in Killamarsh earlier this month, Wednesday have now confirmed that they will do the same for their old coaching duo when they host Oxford United on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the club’s official website read, “The Owls will wear black armbands during Saturday’s game against Oxford to mark the recent passing of our former manager Len Ashurst and his trainer/coach Tony Toms.

“Both men passed away within days of each other in an ironic twist of fate having worked together for various clubs down the years, including Wednesday.

“Ashurst brought Toms to Hillsborough upon his appointment in October 1975 and the duo duly went on to etch their names into the Wednesday history books.

“Our thoughts remain with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sheffield Wednesday will wear black armbands this weekend. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Wednesday host Oxford at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, and could climb back up into the Play-Off places if they pick up three points and other results elsewhere go their way.