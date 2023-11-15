Sheffield Wednesday are looking set to lose another key figure at the club, with part of their recruitment team potentially bound for Blackpool.

There have been plenty of changes afoot at Hillsborough over the past few months, with the departure of David Downes as Head of Recruitment preceding the exit of Darren Moore and his technical team over the summer, while Xisco and his staff have come and gone as well.

Liam Dooley became the latest to move on as he left his role as Chief Operating Officer at S6 to become the Chief Executive Officer at Shrewsbury Town, and now The Star understands that an exit for Dean Hughes is also on the cards.

It’s thought that, with Wednesday currently on the hunt for Downes’ replacement, Hughes may be on his way to Bloomfield Road to join his former colleague, with the Owls’ Head Of Technical Analysis and Recruitment Analysis being tempted away after nearly five years. The pair were brought in together in 2019 by Steve Bruce from Aston Villa.

Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, has confirmed that they’re currently in the process of finding a new recruitment head, while manager, Danny Röhl, has spoken of the importance of getting the appointment right, saying, "Hopefully we will find a quick solution and then we can prepare for the January window. Everybody knows that this is important that we make this next step as a club. It's been good for me to have the support and also the good feedback.

"We have to choose the right person for the club and also the right fit for my philosophy. It has to be a good match for both sides. I think we will get someone. Hopefully in the next weeks."