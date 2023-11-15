A match-worn Sheffield Wednesday shirt from the 1904/05 season is going up for auction, and is being tipped to sell for between £7,000 and £10,000 pounds.

The shirt, which belonged to former outside right, Joe Ryalls, has belonged to the family for many years, but next month will be available at auction for any collectors out there that wish to add it to their compendium.

It’s going to be put up by Graham Budd Auctions, and is among the shirts with the highest estimated value in their lots, as much as a signed Pelé shirt from 1964.

A description from auctioneers said, “The Joe Ryalls blue and white Sheffield Wednesday match worn long-sleeved shirt, 1904-05, Cole Brothers with button-up collar, No.4 in red sewn to the front below the four button fasteners and signed in black ink at the back on the inside P. Crawshaw.

A match-worn Sheffield Wednesday shirt from 1904/05. (Image courtesy of Graham Budd Auctions)

“The shirt is in remarkable overall condition with some age related marks to front and back, which also has two minor repairs to tears, and the Cole Brothers label is sewn into the collar with the letters and border picked out in red.

“The shirt was worn by Joe Ryalls and it has remained in the possession of his family to the present day. Joe made six first team appearances for the Club before moving on to Rotherham Town, Brentford where he had two spells and also Forest before retiring from the game to become a publican before passing away in 1952. He is interred at Abbey Lane Cemetery in Sheffield.”