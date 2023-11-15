Sheffield Wednesday youngsters face big challenge in hopes for title push

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s travel to Barnsley this week for a big game if they’re to showcase their title credentials.

Both the U21s and U18s have had bright starts to their 2023/24 campaigns respectively, and at this point in time have lost just four games between them since the start of the season. The two sides currently sit third in their Professional Development League tables.

On Friday the U18s take on their South Yorkshire rivals in a bid to finish the weekend in second place behind top-of-the-table Birmingham City, and with the Blues having two games in hand there is plenty of ground to try and make up.

Andy Holdsworth’s side drew 1-1 with Burnley on Saturday after they gave a 1-0 lead that was given to them by Carlos Rodrigues, and they’ll be hoping to bounce back from that against a Tykes side that are just one point ahead of them in the U18 PDL table.

But they will be without their top scorer, Devlan Moses, who is now away on international duty with Northern Ireland, with the 17-year-old no doubt looking to get in on the action this evening when they play host to Hungary at Inver Park.

Moses isn’t the only Owls youngster on camp, though, and shot-stopper, Pierce Charles, will be eager to make his mark if given the chance against Hungary, the Czech Republic and Portugal this month as preparations for next year’s UEFA European Under-19 Championship continue.