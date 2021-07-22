However it’s certainly not a done deal, with the 30-year-old not thought to be short of potential options in the Championship as he weighs up the next move in his career.

Hunt enjoyed a successful spell at Wednesday last time out as he played his part in twice reach the Play-Offs – losing the final in 2016 and in the semifinal in 2017 – but then went on to make the move to Bristol City where he ended up playing over 110 games for the Robins.

The Star reported earlier this week that talks between Hunt and the Owls were now underway as Darren Moore looks to try and land what could be seen as a bit of a coup for League One, however there have also been reports that he’s got interest from the division above.

It has been reported that both Cardiff City and Blackpool are keen on potentially landing the right back as they look to bolster their respective squads for 2021/22, however Wednesday can offer something that neither of them can – familiarity.

Not only are SWFC a club that Hunt knows, but their location in his home county of Yorkshire could also potentially help them in their negotiations as Moore looks to try and secure his fourth senior signing of the summer.

It remains to be seen at this point whether the Owls will be able to get a deal done, but no doubt it’ll take some negotiating from the Owls boss and his recruitment team if they’re going to get it over the line.