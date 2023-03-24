Sheffield Wednesday duo, Josh Windass and George Byers, will be missing for at least the next couple of weeks – but the full extent of their absence is not yet known.

Wednesdayites have been sweating the fitness of the duo after Byers came off in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth and Windass as they drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers, however until now there has been no official word on how long they will face on the sidelines as they recover.

Darren Moore has said previously that they would be dealing with specialists in order to get to the bottom of the situation, and he has now revealed that in two weeks time the pair will be able to test their injuries out in order to gauge when they could potentially be back in action.

Speaking to The Star, Moore explained, "With George’s muscle injury and Josh’s ankle, in two weeks time both of them will be able to potentially test the injuries that they’re on - only then will we be able to know more. So we’ll assess them again.

“But we’re really hopeful that if they do as their told, which they will, in terms of the medical team and their treatment over the next couple of weeks goes well, then we can test them. As from then we’ll know more.”

“George is here, I’ve seen him, and with Josh we’ve given him a little bit of time to get the rest that he needs to settle it down - so that’s what he’s getting at the moment.”

Wednesday have three games in the next two weeks, starting with Forest Green Rovers this weekend.

