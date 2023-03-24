Barry Bannan’s immediate future with Sheffield Wednesday has been sorted after a contract extension at Hillsborough kicked in.

The Owls midfielder has been almost ever-present with the club for many years now, becoming a key feature in the heart of Wednesday’s midfield and playing a huge role in their climb up the table in 2022/23.

Bannan confirmed to the media recently that there was a one-year option in his contract that would kick in if he played a certain amount of games this season, and Darren Moore has now revealed that he has hit the required number of matches so now has a deal at S6 that will take him through until the summer of 2024.

Wednesday’s manager expressed his delight at the news that Bannan would be sticking around, saying that he’s a great player to have around the club – and not just for his ability to perform on the pitch.

“Yeah, he has,” Moore told The Star when whether his skipper’s extension clause has kicked in. “Obviously we’ve not really spoken about things because with Baz being Baz he’s a truly focused individual - but yes. That’s all in-house and all in-hand. Credit to him for the succession of games he’s played, and continues to play, as well as his fitness and his continued contribution.

"Since I’ve been here this is the second consecutive season that he’s shown wonderful consistency - I love the way that he’s adapted his game and how he approaches it.

“His leadership qualities that he’s shown on and off the pitch continue. It’s nice to know that the club has got that extended - credit to him.”

