The Owls defender went down with an Achilles injury as Wednesday saw off Fleetwood Town with a 1-0 victory last week, and was subsequently replaced by Chey Dunkley at half time after Darren Moore decided not to make him continue.

Hutchinson’s name was then missing from the teamsheet as Dunkley started the 2-0 win over Rotherham, and Moore says that he made the decision not to risk the 32-year-old when he felt that one of his counterparts was up to the challenge.

That being said, though, the Owls boss has suggested that ‘Hutch’ should be back in contention for this weekend’s trip to Morecambe, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll be thrown back in or not.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after the Millers clash, Moore explained, “He should be available for Morecambe… We tried him this morning, and credit to him, he wanted to play - but I said to him that we’ve not got him this season for one game to risk it, we’ve got him for more than that. So I took the decision and kept him out.

“Others had to step in and do a job, and they did that. So it was the right thing not to risk him. Three games in a week can be psychically telling, so it’s up to others to step up.”

Wednesday face Morecambe at 3pm on Saturday.