The Owls sold Joao to Reading back in 2019 for an undisclosed fee, and he has gone on to score 38 goals for the Royals in less than 100 appearances – with injury stopping him from adding to his goal tally even further.

Now, having ended the season back amongst the goal after returning to action, it has been reported that Turkish giants, Beskitas, have tabled a bid of around £3,000,000 for the 28-year-old Angolan international.

But why would that benefit the Owls?

When selling Joao in 2019 Wednesday inserted a 20% sell-on clause into the deal, and with reports varying with regards to the bid on the table from Turkey – between £2.5m and £3m – it could be a decent payday for Darren Moore’s side should a deal end up going through. 20% of £3m would see Wednesday pocked over half a million pounds, which is not an amount to be sniffed at.

Joao has other suitors, with Watford also being linked with a move for the former Portugal international, and Dejphon Chansiri will no doubt be keeping a close eye on proceedings given that the Owls do still have a vested interest in what happens next with the striker.

He played 127 times for Wednesday during his spell at Hillsborough, scoring 29 goals in the club’s colours, and it may be that he can give Wednesdayites something to smile about one last time should he move on this summer.