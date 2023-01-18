Sheffield Wednesday sell out confirmed with Owls aiming for milestone result

Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their ticket allocation for Cheltenham Town, and in their current run of form there’s absolutely no surprise as to why.

Wednesday have had impressive travelling support for many years, but since going down to League One they have filled out practically every ticket available for every away game.

It’s been confirmed that next week’s trip to Cheltenham is the latest to reach capacity, with 1,511 tickets being sold for the Tuesday night 200-mile round trip.

It’s a fixture that could potentially see Darren Moore’s side pick up their ninth away win of the season, despite playing only 13 matches on the road so far, a victory that would see them overtake last season’s tally of eight across the entire campaign.

Not only that, but it would go level with the amount of away wins achieved at any point in the last 10 seasons, with only the 2021/12 promotion-winning campaign (11) having achieved more.

Sheffield Wednesday away wins since last leaving League One:

2011/12 - 11

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Cheltenham Town next Tuesday. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images):Cheltenham Town GV. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

2012/13 - 9

2013/14 - 4

2014/15 - 9

2015/16 - 6

2016/17 - 9

2017/18 - 6

2018/19 - 6

2019/20 – 8

2020/21 – 4

2021/22 – 8

Moore’s team have picked up 27 points so far on the road this season, just five shy of their entire 2021/22 campaign, and at this point in time no other team in the league has a better record.

