Aston Villa youngster surfaces at Sheffield Wednesday as Owls consider move

Young Aston Villa midfielder, Caolan McBride, has arrived at Sheffield Wednesday for a trial period at the club.

The 19-year-old from Northern Ireland joined Villa back in 2020 from Glentoran having already represented his nation at youth level, however he hasn’t been able to force his way into the first team ranks in the Midlands.

Now, as he looks for the next step in his career, the teenager has surfaced at Wednesday, and was given a starting berth in their game against Coventry City on Monday – but was unable to help the side succumb to a tight 1-0 defeat at Look Local Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBride wasn’t the only trialist on show for the Owls as 19-year-old former Sheffield United youngster, Tyrese Bailey-Green, also tried to show Neil Thompson and his technical team what he’s capable of, and the duo will be eager to try and land themselves a move to S6 if possible.

At this point in time there has been no indication as to how long the pair will be given to try and secure a deal at Wednesday, but the Owls have been on the lookout for new players in their U21 age group given the fact that they have such a small squad that is largely made up of U18 players right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both played an hour against Coventry before being replaced by Sam Durrant and Bailey Cadamarteri, with Danny Cashman’s fine strike proving to be the decisive goal in the fixture. Next up for the U21s is a visit from Crewe Alexandra.

Advertisement Hide Ad