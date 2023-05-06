Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to offer Jay Glover a new contract at the club was based on how well he’s adapted whilst alongside the senior players.

Glover, who turned 20 earlier this week, was one of the Wednesday youngsters that was offered a new deal recently in order for him to continue his development at the club, though several others weren’t so lucky.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Darren Moore gave some insight into the decision to have the young midfielder extend his stay at Hillsborough, and he cited the way that he performed in the Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup as well as in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We like Jay because he’s always been one of those edging forward,” he told The Star. “When he trains in the first team and he’s around the U21s there’s a consistency in his approach. When he’s stepped into the first team he’s shown a level of maturity, speed and power to his game that has been really second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look at Jay, and feel that - even though he’s part of the first team and U21s - a sustained loan next season at a much higher level will be good for him and his development.

“He’s somebody we’ll get back in preseason, and I feel like preseason will be important for him in that first team environment - we felt it was good to keep him on board and keep him going for another season.”

Glover spent time with Gainsborough Trinity and Belper Town this season, but it appears the plan is to get him further up the pyramid and for a longer period in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad