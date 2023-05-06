News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Who won in your ward: full list of Sheffield election results 2023
2 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
15 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
16 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
17 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Contract decision explained as Sheffield Wednesday offer midfielder new Owls deal

Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to offer Jay Glover a new contract at the club was based on how well he’s adapted whilst alongside the senior players.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 6th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Glover, who turned 20 earlier this week, was one of the Wednesday youngsters that was offered a new deal recently in order for him to continue his development at the club, though several others weren’t so lucky.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Darren Moore gave some insight into the decision to have the young midfielder extend his stay at Hillsborough, and he cited the way that he performed in the Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup as well as in training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Darren Moore responds to talk of key Sheffield Wednesday figure leaving the Owls...
Most Popular

“We like Jay because he’s always been one of those edging forward,” he told The Star. “When he trains in the first team and he’s around the U21s there’s a consistency in his approach. When he’s stepped into the first team he’s shown a level of maturity, speed and power to his game that has been really second to none.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We look at Jay, and feel that - even though he’s part of the first team and U21s - a sustained loan next season at a much higher level will be good for him and his development.

“He’s somebody we’ll get back in preseason, and I feel like preseason will be important for him in that first team environment - we felt it was good to keep him on board and keep him going for another season.”

Glover spent time with Gainsborough Trinity and Belper Town this season, but it appears the plan is to get him further up the pyramid and for a longer period in 2023/24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, has been offered a new contract at the club. (Steve Ellis)Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, has been offered a new contract at the club. (Steve Ellis)
Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, has been offered a new contract at the club. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Trio unavailable as Derby visit Wednesday’s Hillsborough

Related topics:Darren MooreGainsborough TrinityHillsborough