Sheffield Wednesday-scouted centre-half makes switch to League One rivals

Owls scouts spent time watching Bradford City captain Paudie O’Connor last season, though The Star reported last month that it seemed unlikely the Limerick-born defender would end up at Hillsborough.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that Sincil Bank is his next destination, having agreed to join Wednesday’s League One rivals Lincoln City on what has been described as ‘a long-term contract’.

Lincoln battled through a difficult campaign last time out but will be hoping to rekindle the sort of form that took them to the play-off final the season before under new manager Mark Kennedy.

It is believed former Leeds United youngster O’Connor, 24, was the subject of interest from a number of different clubs both in the Championship and in the third tier.

Playing time was a factor high on his list or priorities when making his decision, it seems.

Speaking as part of his unveiling as a Lincoln City player, O’Connor said: “I wanted to pick somewhere I could develop and have the opportunity to play another 40 plus games a season, as I have over the past few years.

“My next career move needed to be right football-wise. I wanted to step up to League One and it’s clear there is a structure in place here to allow me to kick on.