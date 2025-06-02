Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Sam Reed, doesn’t appear to be short of options as he enters into the final month of his contract at Hillsborough.

The Owls defender, who recently turned 22, is one of several players who will be leaving the club this summer at the end of his current deal, but will move on after a very successful loan spell with Scarborough Athletic.

It’s understood that Altrincham are very keen to land Reed’s signature as a free agent now that he’s departing Middlewood Road, while Hartlepool and Halifax are also believed to be looking to try and get a deal done.

All three clubs ply their trade in the National League, one step up from where Reed was shining with the Seadogs, will be hoping to try and make a push for promotion in 2025/26, and they see the Owls’ U21 captain as a player who can come in to try and help them achieve that.

Reed has plenty of experience playing at senior level having turned out for Boston United as well as spending time in and around Wednesday’s first team, and though he’ll no doubt be disappointed to leave his boyhood club he can at least say he made his professional debut in their colours.

It remains to be seen when the fullback’s future will be decided, however he’ll be eager to wrap things up as soon as possible so that he can hit the ground running when his new side – whoever that may be – return for preseason.