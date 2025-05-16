Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the exit of 12 more players today, while four youngsters have been offered their first professional contracts.

The news comes the day after Wednesday announced their released and retained players at first team level, with 10 departing the senior ranks at Middlewood Road. The club has now announced which players from the youth ranks will be staying on and departing.

Regarding the U18s, the Owls have confirmed - as previously reported by The Star - that Joe Emery, Sutura Kakay, Logan Stretch and Ernie Weaver have all ‘been offered maiden professional contracts’, while the likes of Finley Hunt, Harris Lihe, Voldi Mbaya, Caiden Remy-Dee, Ari-Jae Shaw, Jack Swales and Dominic Weston will now be leaving the club.

Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s will look different

Meanwhile, also as reported, Jay Buchan, Cian Flannery, Jack Hall, Joey Phuthi and Sam Reed have been released and will leave the U21s this summer when their current deals expire.

It leaves Killian Barrett, George Brown, Bruno Fernandes, Reece Johnson, Junior Kamwa, Devlan Moses, Mackenzie Maltby, Favour Onukwuli, Jack Phillips, Rio Shipston, Gui Siqueira and Jarvis Thornton under contract at the club, with the club going on to add, “The Owls would like to thank the departing players for their services, and we wish them the very best of luck for the future.”

Wednesday’s U18s finished second in the Professional Development League North this season, while the U21st ended up in fifth place.