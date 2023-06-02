News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday ruthless as seven promotion-winning Owls get released in Darren Moore’s retained list

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed their retained list following the end of the 2022/23 season, with a number of players being released after promotion to the Championship.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

It was always expected to be a busy summer for the Owls as they take a step up out of League One, and now fans know what sort of squad they’ll be working with after Darren Moore’s decisions were made public this afternoon.

A statement from the club read as follows:

“The Owls can confirm our player retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season... Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale will be released upon expiry of their current contracts.

“Aden Flint and Reece James leave Hillsborough following their respective loans.

“The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services following a memorable campaign and we wish them the very best for the future.”

James has already spoken about his desire to make his loan move from Blackpool permanent, saying that he’ll ‘stay patient’ with the situation following the Tangerines’ relegation, and that’s no doubt a deal that the Owls would be open to should the terms be right.

Hunt was the longest-serving of the exits, playing almost 200 games for the club over two stints, and he’ll long be remembered for his cool-as-a-cucumber penalty to secure victory in the Miracle of Hillsborough last month.

