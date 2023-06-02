News you can trust since 1887
Reported Sheffield Wednesday target released by Premier League outfit alongside ex-Manchester United man

Lyle Taylor, the Nottingham Forest striker that reports have linked with Sheffield Wednesday, has been released by the club.

By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:37 BST

The 33-year-old was always expected to be on his way out of the City Ground this summer as his contract with Forest came to an end, and now it has been confirmed that he is one of 12 that will be available as free transfers once their deals expire at the end of this month.

According to a report from Football League World, the likes of Wednesday, Millwall, Wednesday, and Rotherham United are among the clubs keeping an eye on the former AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic forward, however it remains to be seen if that reported interest goes any further.

Taylor was named alongside André Ayew, Cafú, Jack Colback, Billy Fewster, Alex Gibson-Hammond, Ryan Hammond, Nicky Hogarth, Adnan Kanurić, Jesse Lingard, Lewis Salmon and Jordan Smith in their retained list this afternoon - with former Manchester United man, Lingard, the biggest name on their exit list.

It’s the time of year where most clubs across the English Football League have now officially announced their retained list - the Owls’ is now imminent - and the Premier League clubs are now also starting to do the same as they begin plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

