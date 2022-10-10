Sheffield Wednesday picked up a 3-0 win over the weekend against Cheltenham Town. The Owls ran out comfortable winners at Hillsborough thanks to goals from Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Darren Moore’s side remain third in the table and are four points off the top two. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...

Morecambe and Burton Albion eye striker

Morecambe and Burton Albion are reportedly keen on Ayr United striker Dipo Akinyemi. Football League World report the third tier pair are interested in the former Stevenage man along with League Two duo Bradford City and Leyton Orient.

The attacker made the move up to Scotland over the summer and has scored seven goals in his first 13 games in all competitions. He fired 18 goals in 38 matches for National League South outfit Welling United last season.

Derby County man on future

Derby County’s Krystian Bielik, who is currently out on loan in the Championship with Birmingham City, has admitted his future lies in the hands of his parent club. The Poland international has said the Rams may recall him in January.

He has said, as per a report by Derbyshire Live:

“Derby may shorten the loan period in winter. Can I imagine playing League One? I’d like to play in the Championship. Derby is my club. I am grateful to them. They will decide.”

Exeter City youngster returns from loan spell away

Exeter City’s Nelson Iseguan has returned from his loan spell away at Torquay United, as per their official club website. The winger only joined the Gulls in August but struggled to make an impact.

The 19-year-old was given the green light to leave the Grecians to get some first-team experience under his belt. He went on to make four appearances in the league.

National League hotshot attracting interest

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff is reportedly wanted by Portsmouth. He has scored 15 goals in 13 games already this term in all competitions.