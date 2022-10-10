Sheffield Wednesday duo praised by EFL – Barry Bannan scoops another accolade

Bannan was effective at one end of the pitch as he scored the second and set up the third in the Owls’ 3-0 victory, while Ihiekwe did his bit to keep a clean sheet at the other end.

The pair have since been named in the League One Team of the Week for their efforts after being rated highly by WhoScored.com, but it didn’t stop there for the Wednesday skipper…

On top of his place in the divisional Team of the Week, Bannan was also named in the heart of the midfield in the EFL version of the accolade, which spans across the Championship, League One and League Two.

Bannan - who got a rating of 9.2 - made more passes (72) and more key passes (56) than any other player on the field against the Robins, and also made double the amount of key passes (8) than the whole Cheltenham team combined.

Meanwhile, Ihiekwe got a rating of 7.7 from WhoScored with his three successful aerial duels, five clearances and 84% pass completion as he made the cut.

Wednesday have had plenty of players make the various Teams of the Week over the course of the season so far, and many will expect that there will be plenty more to come as they continue their push to get back up into the Championship by the end of the current campaign.

